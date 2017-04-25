Chipotle pops after 18% comp

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 17.8% in Q1 vs. +15.5% consensus.

Restaurant-level operating margin jumped to 17.7% vs. 6.8% a year ago.

Food/beverage/packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 150 bps to 33.8%.

G&A expenses were down 90 bps to 6.5%.

The company ended with a restaurant count of 2,291.

Chipotle says it expects comparable restaurant sales to increase at a high single-digit rate in 2017. The company expects to open between 195 and 210 restaurants this year. 2017.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill beats by $0.33, beats on revenue (April 25)