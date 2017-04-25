Cree -4.9% on missed revenues, downside Q4 guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is off 4.9% in late trading after its fiscal Q3 earnings showed revenues that dropped nearly 7% and missed expectations, and featured downside guidance for the out quarter.

The cancellation of its sale of Wolfspeed to Infineon means Q3 included two items that otherwise wouldn't have occurred: an income tax expense charge of $86M and an additional $12M in expenses tied to Wolfspeed's long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP results were otherwise in the company's target range, says CEO Chuck Swoboda. “Our Wolfspeed and LED Products businesses performed at or above their targets for the quarter, while Lighting Products came in a little below plan due to softer market conditions and the lingering effects of the third party product driver issue that we mentioned in Q2."

Cree also says today that it's forming a joint venture -- Cree Venture LED Co. Ltd. -- with China's San'an Optoelectronics, targeting the production of high-performing, mid-power lighting class LEDs.

It's guiding to fiscal Q4 revenues of $340M-$360M (vs. consensus for $359.5M), and non-GAAP EPS of $0.02-$0.07 (below consensus for $0.14).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

