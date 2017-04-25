Perrigo to restate financials due to misclassification of Tysabri royalty stream and certain other assets

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) announces that its financial statements for fiscal 2014, fiscal 2015, the transition period from Jun 28, 2015 to December 31, 2015 and quarters ended December 31, 2013, March 29, 2014, September 27, 2014, December 27, 2014, March 28, 2015, September 26, 2015, April 2, 2016, July 2, 2016 and October 1, 2016 should no longer be relied upon.

One issue is the accounting treatment of the Tysabri royalty stream, historically recorded as an intangible asset, to be restated as a financial asset.

Another issue pertains to certain deferred tax assets that existed at the time of the Omega Pharma Invest N.V. acquisition valued at ~$220M. Reclassifying these assets will reduce goodwill, offset by a corresponding reduction in net deferred tax liabilities at the date of the Omega transaction. A further correction is necessary to correct the accounting effect after the acquisition date, including goodwill impairment recorded in fiscal 2016.

The company says the restatements should not have a material effect on net cash flows and on the previously closed Tysabri deal with RPI Finance Trust.

2017 Guidance: Net sales (ex-Tysabri): $4.6B - 4.8B; cash flow ops: greater than $575M.

Separately, Perrigo has issued a notice of redemption to redeem all $600M of the outstanding 2.300% senior notes due 2018. All of the notes will be retired with cash on hand.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to provide a business update.

Share are unchanged after hours on modest volume.