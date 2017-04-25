Discover -4.7% after earnings miss

Q1 net income of $564M or $1.43 per share vs. $575M and $1.35 one year ago.

Direct Banking pretax income of $824M down 7% Y/Y, with loan loss provisions of $594M jumping from $171M thanks to higher net charge-offs. 30-day delinquency rate of 2.06% up 38 basis points Y/Y. Reserve build of $107M vs. $51M. Total loans of $75.8B up 8% Y/Y; net interest income of $142M up 8%, with NIM of 10.07% up 13 basis points.

Payment Services pretax income of $44M vs. $32M a year ago. Transaction dollar volume of $47.1B up 5%. PULSE transaction volume up 4%. Diners Club International volume up 10%.

7.4M shares bought back during Q1 for $520M, cutting float by 1.6%.

Conference call at 5 ET

Previously: Discover Financial Services misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 25)