Equity Residential takes note of continued rent pressue

Q1 normalized FFO of $0.74 fell $0.02 from a year ago, but $0.08 of that decline came from property sales.

Same-store revenues up 2.6% Y/Y, expenses up 3.9%; NOI up 2.1%. Average rental rate up 2.6% and occupancy flat at 95.9%.

CEO David Neithercut takes note of new apartment supply continuing to pressure new lease rates.

Q2 normalized FFO guidance of $0.75-$0.79 per share.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

EQR +0.1% after hours