Juniper Networks +3.3% as cloud solutions provide earnings boost

Juniper Networks (JNPR -1.7% ) is up 3.3% postmarket following Q1 earnings that beat on top and bottom lines, with solid sales growth in Asia Pacific and in cloud products and services.

Net income was up 19% Y/Y on a GAAP basis, and up 25% non-GAAP to $178M.

Cash flow from operations was particularly strong at $545M, vs. a year-ago $172M and last quarter's $335M. days sales outstanding was 49 days, vs. a year-ago 64 days and last quarter's 68 days.

Revenue breakout: Product, $828.9M (up 10.1%); Service, $392.1M (up 13.7%).

For the first time, it's breaking out revenues by vertical: Cloud, $331.6M (up 25.2%); Telecom/Cable, $568.5M (up 9.7%); Strategic Enterprise, $320.9M (up 1.9%).

It's guiding in line to revenues of $1.25B-$1.31B (vs. consensus for $1.28B), non-GAAP gross margin of 62-63%, and EPS of $0.51-$0.57 (vs. $0.53 expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

