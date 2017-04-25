Blackstone Mortgage earnings just shy of payout in Q1

Q1 core earnings of $58.1M or $0.61 per share vs. $0.62 in Q4 and $0.65 one year ago. Dividend is $0.62.

March 31 book value per share of $26.28 down a nickel from three months earlier. Today's close was $30.91.

$1B of loan originations during Q4, up 21% from Q4; all-in yield of Libor +5.25%.

Portfolio size of $9.7B made up of 103 senior loans. Average LTV of 61%; 91% is floating rate; 100% performing.

