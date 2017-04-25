Performance bounces back at Arlington Asset Investment

Q1 core operating income of $14.24M or $0.60 per share vs. $14.9M and $0.64 in Q4. Dividend is $0.625.

March 31 book value per share of $15.83 down from $16.21 three months earlier. Today's close of $14.49 is an 8.5% discount to book. Tangible book value per share of $13.08 down $0.03 from three months ago.

Positive economic return (dividend less the decline in book value) for the quarter of $0.22 per share, or just over 5% annualized.

Management notes lower prepayment speeds as helping results, but somewhat offset by, among other things, higher cost of funding.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

