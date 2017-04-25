Illumina Q1 revenues up 5%; earnings up 313%; cash flow up 70% ; conservative guidance pressures shares, down 3% after hours

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 598 (+4.5%); Product Revenue: 491 (+1.7%).

Net Income: 372 (+313.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 94 (-11.3%); EPS: 2.52 (+320.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.64 (-9.9%); Cash Flow Ops: 168 (+69.7%).

2017 Guidance: Revenue growth: 10 - 12%; EPS: $5.26 - 5.36; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.60 - 3.70.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue growth: ~7%; EPS: $0.56 - 0.61; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.65 - 0.70.

Start-up GRAIL raised over $900M in Series B financing. ILMN's stake now less than 20%.