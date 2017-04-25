Texas Instruments beats as revenues grow 13%, margins increase

Texas Instruments (TXN +1.6% ) Q1 results beat expectations with the help of strong demand in the company's automotive market, and building results in the industrial market.

Revenues grew 13%, with Power and Signal Chain gains driving increases in Analog sales of 20%. Operating margins were up both in Analog and in Embedded Processing.

Cash flow from operations was $4.8B; free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was up 11% to $4.2B, making up 30.7% of revenues.

Revenue by segment: Analog, $2.26B (up 20%); Embedded Processing, $803M (up 10%); Other, $343M (down 14%).

Operating profit by segment: Analog, $935M (up 36%); Embedded Processing, $240M (up 28%); Other (including acquisition charges and restructuring charges), $77M (down 29%).

Press Release