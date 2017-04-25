Peso helps boost America Movil rebound in Q1

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) rebounded from a tough prior quarter with Q1 earnings boosted by a recovering Mexican peso.

Net income was 35.86B pesos, up from a year-ago 4.8B. Earnings per ADR came to $0.53 vs. a year-ago $0.08.

EBITDA rose 16% (1.5% in constant currency) in a snap back from last quarter's disappointment.

Q1 revenues were up 18.5% Y/Y; service revenues (led by Mexico and Colombia) were up 3.1% in constant currency.

Access lines were down only slightly, -0.7%, to 362.7M. The wireless base, which makes up 77% of total access lines, fell 1.4%. Postpaid wireless saw 632,000 net additions.

Fixed-line saw revenue-generating units rise 1.8% to 82.8M; broadband accesses were up 6.4%.

