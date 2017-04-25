Report: Interest strong for Kinder Morgan's Permian pipeline project

Bids for capacity on Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) proposed Gulf Coast Express pipeline significantly exceeded the planned capacity 1.7B cf/day, potentially leading to a larger project that would connect west Texas natural gas supplies to the Gulf coast, Argus reports.



KMI is still evaluating the bids received during a non-binding open season that closed late last week and could increase the size of the pipeline based on the level of interest, according to the report.



KMI is jointly developing the Gulf Coast Express pipeline with DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP), who also will be the anchor shipper.