RingCentral beats in Q1; changes chief financial officers

RingCentral (RNG +1% ) is off 0.8% after Q1 earnings that featured solid growth in its subscription business and a changeover in the executive suite.

The company says Clyde Hosein, chief financial officer since 2013, will leave the company at the end of May, to be replaced by Mitesh Dhruv (currently senior VP of Finance and Strategy).

Revenues grew 29% to $111.8M; RingCentral changed models to direct phone sales from its previous agency model on Jan. 1, and so adjusting for that change, revenues were up 27% and gross margin up 1.9% vs. an unadjusted 0.7% increase.

Subscriptions revenue (the bulk of total) rose 30% to $103.7M. Meanwhile, total annualized exit recurring software subscriptions rose 32% to $450.8M. Of that, RingCentral Office ARR rose 39% to $373M.

