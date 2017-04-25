Chipotle data breach pares gains from big earnings beat

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), which rose as much as 6.8% after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and its first increase in same-store sales in more than a year, saw its gains chopped in half when it revealed it had experienced a data breach; shares now +2.9% AH.

CMG says it had detected "unauthorized activity" on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made at its restaurants, and that it believes it has taken the proper steps to stop the activity.

Although shares pulled back from initial post-earnings gains, InvestorPlace.com's Bret Kenwell believes "long-term investors have little reason to bail on the stock," and that CMG's business should gain momentum throughout 2017 and boost the stock price.