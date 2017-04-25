Reports: ESPN set to start layoffs tomorrow

ESPN is set tomorrow to start layoffs that could be even bigger than expected, according to media reports.

Some 70 employees from the ranks of anchors, reporters, analysts and online writers may lose their jobs in coming weeks, while at least a few dozen had been expected.

The shedding of big TV bundles continues to punish the sports network, with Nielsen March estimates saying ESPN's in 87.4M homes (down 748,000 from January).