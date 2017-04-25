Zix +8.5% after posting record results in Q1

E-mail security firm Zix (ZIXI -2.6% ) is one of Nasdaq's top postmarket movers, up 8.5% after its Q1 earnings beat expectations on record revenues and the company boosted 2017 guidance.

EBITDA was $4.46M, up 8.7% and beating an expected $4.15M. Net income grew 8.3% on an adjusted basis.

Total orders fell 9% to $14.3M; meanwhile, backlog rose 4.5% to $78.9M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $16.1M-$16.4M (up 8-10% Y/Y), vs. consensus for $16.2M, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 (light of consensus for $0.07). It's boosting guidance for the full year, for revenues of $66.2M-$66.7M (up 10-11%), above consensus for $65.9M, and EPS of $0.28, above expectations for $0.27.

Press Release