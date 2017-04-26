Media regulations and net neutrality

The FCC will begin a comprehensive review of its media regulations, starting at its May 18 meeting, with a large focus on overhauling its much-criticized media ownership restrictions.

Many of them don’t match current market conditions, announced Chairman Ajit Pai.

The agency is also expected to unveil a strategy today for overturning net neutrality rules, a battle that will determine the future of the internet.

