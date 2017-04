Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told President Trump in a telephone call Tuesday that he "refuted the baseless allegations" that persuaded Washington to slap a 20% tariff on softwood lumber from Canada.

Next move, with NAFTA talks on the horizon? "Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this. Watch!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

