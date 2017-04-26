Trump's big tax reform plan

While Tax Day passed a little over a week ago, the nation is gearing up for another event that could be called by the same name.

President Trump's big tax plan today is expected to reduce the corporate rate from 35% to 15%, outline a sharp cut in the top rate on "pass-through" businesses and propose a repatriation tax on offshore earnings of 10% versus the current 35%.

The proposal, however, will not likely include a "border-adjustment" tax on imports.

Previously: How will equities react to the tax plan? (Apr. 26 2017)