More on PepsiCo's Q1

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 2.1% in Q1.
Foreign exchange translation negatively impacted revenue by 1%.
Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $3.5B (+2%); Quaker Foods North America: $598M (-3%); Latin America: $1.08B (+3%); North America Beverages: $4.46B (+2%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $1.45B (+6%); AMEA: $970M (-9%).
Frito-Lay North America operating profit increased 4% to $1.06B.
Europe Sub-Saharan Africa operating profit improved 51% to $102M.
Total core gross margin down 45 bps to 56%.
Total core operating margin contracted 30 bps to 16.4%.
FY2016 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: ~3%; Core EPS: $5.09; Core effective tax rate: ~even Y/Y; Net capital expenditure: ~$3B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$10B; Free cash flow: ~$7B; Share repurchases: ~$2B.
