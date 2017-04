Anthem Q1 revenues up 11%; earnings up 44%; cash flow up 98%

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 22,525.9 (+11.0%); Premiums: 20,951.3 (+10.3%); Commercial & Specialty: 10,289.6 (+8.2%); Government: 12,025.7 (+11.4%).

Net Income: 1,009.9 (+43.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,265.4 (+36.8%); EPS: 3.73 (+41.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: 4.68 (+35.3%); Cash Flow Ops: 2,688.2 (+97.7%).

Medical enrollment: 40.6M (+2.6%). Benefit expense ratio: 83.7% (+2.3%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $88.0B - 89.0B; EPS: greater than $10.37; Non-GAAP EPS: greater than $11.60; Cash Flow Ops: greater than $3.5B; Medical membership: 40.2M - 40.4M.