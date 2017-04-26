Comparable sales fall at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports system-wide sales growth of 3.3% at Tim Hortons and 6.2% at Burger King in Q1. Comparable sales in the U.S. fell 2.2% during the quarter, offset by growth in other markets.
Tim Hortons results: Comparable sales -0.1%, segment SG&A $25.1M, adjusted EBITDA $256.2M, restaurant count
Burger King results: Comparable sales -0.1%, segment SG&A $38.2M, adjusted EBITDA $187.1M, restaurant count 15,768.
Popeyes results: Comparable sales -0.2%.
Previously: Restaurant Brands beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 26)
