Comparable sales fall at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports system-wide sales growth of 3.3% at Tim Hortons and 6.2% at Burger King in Q1. Comparable sales in the U.S. fell 2.2% during the quarter, offset by growth in other markets.

Tim Hortons results: Comparable sales -0.1%, segment SG&A $25.1M, adjusted EBITDA $256.2M, restaurant count

Burger King results: Comparable sales -0.1%, segment SG&A $38.2M, adjusted EBITDA $187.1M, restaurant count 15,768.

Popeyes results: Comparable sales -0.2%.

