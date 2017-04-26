Ocwen moves against CFPB in federal court

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is currently reviewing a decision by a three-judge circuit panel which found that the CFPB is unconstitutionally structured.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) has filed to have that decision expedited, and to thus have the CFPB case against Ocwen thrown out (should the decision stand).

In a separate motion, Ocwen has asked the Court to invite the DOJ to participate to it can hear the Attorney General's conclusion that the CFPB is unconstitutionally structured.

