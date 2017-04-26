Six Flags Entertainment updates on preseason results

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) reports a 13% drop in revenue in Q1, a period most of its parks are quiet.

The decline was primarily related to lower attendance due to the Easter holiday falling in April. After adjusting for the attendance shift, attendance grew approximately 5% during the quarter.

“With a 17 percent increase in our Active Pass Base at the end of the quarter, a new water park opening in Mexico and the best line-up of new rides and attractions in the company’s history, we are very well-positioned for 2017 to be another record season, says CEO John Duffey.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $35M in Q1.

Guest spending per capita was down 1% to $44.29.

