Shire's Natpar conditionally OK'd in Europe

The European Commission grants conditional approval of Shire plc's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Natpar (rhPTH[1-84]) for the adjunctive treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism that cannot be adequately controlled with standard therapy alone.

Hypoparathyroidism, an Orphan Disease in the EU, occurs when inadequate levels of PTH are secreted by the parathyroid glands. It is characterized by low blood calcium (hypocalcemia) and high blood phosphate (hyperphosphatemia).

Natpar, marketed in the U.S. as Natpara, is a recombinant human protein with the full-length 84-amino acid sequence of endogenous parathyroid hormone (PTH).

Shares are off a fraction premarket on light volume.

