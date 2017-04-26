Twitter up nearly 10% after earnings beat

Q1 net income of $82.4M or $0.11 per share vs. $102.7M and $0.15 one year ago.

Average monthly users of 328M up 6% Y/Y, and up from 319M in Q4.

Accelerating growth in average daily usage - up 14% in Y/Y in Q1 vs. 11% in Q4, 7% in Q3, 5% in Q2.

Live streamed more than 800 hours of live premium video last quarter, reaching 45M unique viewers - up 31% sequentially.

Q2 guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $95M-$115M; margin of 21-21.5%; stock-based comp of $115M-$125M.

Full-year guidance: Total non-GAAP expenses to be flat to down 5% Y/Y; stock-based comp down 20-25%; capex of $300M-$400M.

CEO Jack Dorsey: "We continue to face revenue headwinds."

Full details and shareholder letter

Conference call at 8 ET

