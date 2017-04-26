Futures flat with focus on taxes

U.S. stock index futures are predicting a flat open today as attention shifts to President Trump's big tax plan, following yesterday's strong finish for American markets.

It included a triple-digit gain for the Dow and a record close above 6,000 for the Nasdaq.

Oil is down 0.7% at $49.23/bbl, gold is steady at $1267/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.32%.

