Consumer Reports lowers safety ratings on Model S and Model X

Consumer Reports lowers its safety rating on two Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) models due to emergency braking safety features the publication thinks should be standard.

The Model S still scores third in the ultraluxury category behind the Lexus LS and BMW 7 Series, while the Model X moves closer to the bottom of the CR safety list for luxury midsized SUVs.

Tesla has said in the past that automatic emergency braking is a top priority and to that end plans to issue a software update tomorrow to add the safety feature.

Tesla has a strong track record in various ratings reports from Consumer Reports.