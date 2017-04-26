Margin improvement for Hershey

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports Q1 profit ahead of estimates as its gross margin rate of 47.5% topped the consensus estimate of 46.8%. Cost savings initiatives and supply chain productivity improvement helped lift the margin rate.

Net volume was up 0.7% during the quarter, while the company realized a two point benefit due to lower levels of trade.

Looking ahead, Hershey says it expects full-year sales to fall at the low end of its range for 2% to 3% growth and sees EPS of $3.31 to $3.55.

"We anticipate that our innovation, as well as our consumer marketing plans, will enable us to build on our first-quarter U.S. CMG market share gains," says CEO Michele Buck.