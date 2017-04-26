Deckers Brands confirms strategic review

Deckers Brands (NASDAQ:DECK) confirms that it started a broad review of strategic alternatives.

The company says the review process includes an exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value, which may include a sale or other transaction.

“We have made significant progress in streamlining our cost structure, optimizing our retail store fleet, and realigning our brands, with the goal of improving profitability,” notes CEO Dave Powers.

Previously: Deckers shoots up on report of strategic review (April 11)

Source: Press Release