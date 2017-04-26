Santander Consumer +1% after topping estimates

Q1 net income of $143.4M or $0.40 per share vs. $208.3M and $0.58 one year ago.

Total auto originations of $5.4B down 21% Y/Y, with core retail originations of $2.2B down 16% and Chrysler Capital originations of $3.2B down 23%.

Net finance and other interest income of $1.1B down 8% Y.Y; net leased vehicle income of $128M up 18%.

Average APR of 16.5% down 20 basis points Y/Y. Those loans with FICO scores less than 540 fell to 22.3% of total vs. 23.2% a year ago. Those with FICO score north of 640 rose to 13.8% from 11.9%.

The allowance ratio rose 10 basis points during quarter to 12.7%. Net charge-off ratio of 8.8% up from 7.6% a year ago; delinquency ratio of 3.9% up from 3.1%.

Provisions of $635M down from $660M a year ago.

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: Santander Consumer beats by $0.04 (April 26)