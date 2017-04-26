Boeing revenues come in light

Core operating earnings of $1.71B, or $2.01 per share vs. $1.69B, or $1.74 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -1%; Military Aircraft -28%; Network & Space Systems -10%; Global Services & Support -9%.

Commercial Airplanes booked 198 net orders during Q1. Backlog remains robust with more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $417B.

Updated outlook for 2017: Core EPS of $9.20-$9.40 (vs. $9.10-$9.30); Revenues of $90.5B-$92.5B; Commercial deliveries of 760-765 planes.

BA -1.2% premarket

Q1 results