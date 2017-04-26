Organic revenue up 1% for Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic revenue increased 1% in FQ3. Organic health care sales were up 6% during the quarter to help offset weakness in grooming.

Organic sales were up 1% for the beauty, baby/feminine/family care and fabric/home care businesses.

P&G's core gross margin fell 40 bps during the quarter, half of which was from negative F/X translation. Higher commodity costs and an unfavorable geographic mix also cut into margin benefits piled up from productivity savings.

SG&A expenses fell 40 bps as a percentage of sales. Core SG&A expenses were down 30 bps. After stripping out F/X, core operating profit margin was up 10 bps in FQ3.

Procter expects 2017 EPS growth in a mid-single digit rate. The consumer products giant boosts its guidance for adjusted free cash flow to 95% from a prior estimate of 90% or more.

Previously: Procter & Gamble beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 26)