BofI Holdings +1.3% following results

FQ3 net income of $40.9M or $0.63 per share vs. $35.8M and $0.56 one year ago.

Net interest income of $88.6M up 27.3% Y/Y, helped by the H&R Block deal.

Noninterest income of $23.2M down 0.6%.

Loan and lease portfolio up 16.3% Y/Y. Deposits up 12.4%.

Non-performing assets at 0.39% of total.

Efficiency ratio of 31.73% vs. long-term target of 35-36%.

ROE of 21.1%; tangible book value per share of $12.44 vs. $10.23 a year ago.

