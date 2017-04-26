Waste Management confident on guidance

Excluding certain items, net income was $291M, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Core price, which consists of price increases net of rollbacks, plus fees other than the company's fuel surcharge, was 5.1%.

Internal revenue growth from yield for collection and disposal operations was 2%.

Free cash flow of $396M vs. $428M in the same period a year ago.

"Our strong start to 2017 gives us early confidence that we are on track to meet our full-year 2017 guidance of adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $3.14-$3.18 and free cash flow of between $1.5B-$1.6B," CEO Jim Fish declared.

WM +0.4% premarket

Q1 results