MediciNova's ibudilast shows treatment effect in ALS patients; shares ahead 16% premarket

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 16% premarket, albeit on only 1,500 shares, in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a six-month open-label extension period evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology 69th Annual Meeting in Boston.

ALS patients who completed both the six-month treatment period in the Phase 2 clinical trial and the six-month open-label extension period (n=31) experienced significantly higher survival rates compared to patients who withdrew from the study before the open-label period (n=16).

In addition, 26 ALS patients who completed the entire study period and then were evaluated after two weeks with no ibudilast treatment showed significant decreases in muscle strength (hip, leg and neck flexion).

MN-166 is an orally available, small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. Its anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions are the basis for the potential treatment of diseases like ALS and multiple sclerosis. It has Fast Track status for both.