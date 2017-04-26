Casino stocks follow Wynn higher

A strong earnings report from Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has casino stocks heading higher. Steve Wynn pointed to the "resurgence of activity" at the top end in China during the firm's conference call (transcript).

Wynn said that after the next few projects in Macau are opened "the door sort of closes" and we are left with "enormous demand" in the region. Many gaming analysts agree with Wynn that the stars are lining up for the sector.

Macau movers" Wynn +3.83% premarket to $122.75. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +1.93% to $59.60. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +1.87% to $29.90. Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO) +2.81% to $21.55.

