Abbott launches nutrition drinks for surgery patients

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) introduces two new Ensure products for patients undergoing surgery.

Ensure Surgery Immunonutrition Shake is designed for consumption during the week leading up to and following surgery to provide key nutrients to help recovery and immune health.

Ensure Pre-Surgery Clear Nutrition Drink is a carbohydrate product designed for consumption up to two hours before surgery to help reduce insulin resistance and improve post-procedure outcomes.

Both products are available at hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. and can be purchased at the Abbott Store and on Amazon.