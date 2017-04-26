Hibbett Sports cuts guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) lowers its guidance due to the impact of using markdowns to clear older inventory.

The company expects Q1 comparable sales to fall 4% to 5%. The drop in sales leverage results in Hibbett setting Q1 EPS at $0.94 to $0.97 vs. $1.14 consensus and full-year EPS at $2.35 to $2.55 vs. $2.78 prior and $2.72 consensus.

"We experienced a slow start to the quarter with a double-digit decline in comparable store sales in February, most of which we believe was attributable to a delay in tax refunds. Comparable store sales improved significantly in March to the positive mid-single digit range, but did not offset the decline in February," says CEO Jeff Rosenthal.

"So far in April, we are very pleased with continued comparable store sales in the mid-single digit range, driven by strength in footwear and the successful rollout of our store-to-store/home initiative," he adds.