U.S. Steel -20% premarket; analysts struggle with earnings miss, guidance cut

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -19.8% premarket and set to open at its lowest level YTD following its surprise Q1 loss and far weaker than expected FY 2017 guidance of $1.50 EPS vs. analyst consensus of $2.83.

Morgan Stanley's Evan Kurtz, who rates X at Overweight with a $48 price target, says the reasons behind the guidance cut are unclear and will expect more clarity from the company.

Macquarie analyst Aldo Mazzaferro says the magnitude of the guidance cut is even larger than first apparent, as new guidance of $1.50 in the company's new accounting policy includes a previously outlined $0.60 gain from lower operating expenses, thus apples-to-apples EPS guidance actually would be $0.90.

Axiom’s Gordon Johnson, who has the only Sell rating on the stock, says X has worse to come, writing that if things are so bad during good times, then Q2-Q4 is set to resemble a “Nightmare on Elm Street."

Source: Bloomberg First Word