More on Silgan Holdings' Q1

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue rose 1.6% in Q1, primarily due to increase in net sales in the metal container business.

Metal containers business net sales increased 2.8% to $466.2M, as a result of a favorable mix of products sold and the pass through of higher raw material costs.

Closure business net sales up 0.8% to $197.7M.

Plastic container business net sales declined 1.2% to $141.5M.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 15.5%.

Operating margin rate slipped 10 bps to 7.1%.

Guidance: The company expects Q2 Adjusted EPS of $0.65 to $0.75 and FY2017 EPS of $3.20 to $3.40.