Analysts weigh in on Deckers Outdoor

Analysts are adding plenty of color to the announcement by Deckets Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) that it will initiate a strategic review of options.

Jefferies sees the potential for a buyout at $69 per share.

Baird warns investors not to chase the development due to the limited upside from Deckers current share price.

Susquehanna sees a potential buyout going off at $62 per share. The high scenario would be a rich bid at $71 per share, while the downside risk is that nothing happens with the strategig review and shares fall to $45.

Source: Bloomberg

