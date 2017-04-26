ESPN laying off about 100, including on-air talent

ESPN (NYSE:DIS) is reportedly laying off about 100 workers, more than even raised estimates had suggested, in what amounts to a remaking of its approach to employment structure centered around changes to its SportsCenter programming.

ESPN chief John Skipper has sent out an all-hands memo, Jim Miller reports, and the cuts include "50 names you will recognize; another 50 you may not." The cuts came from Skipper, who has his eye on the business as well as content, rather than being mandated by Disney, he says.

The result in SportsCenter will be a new emphasis on digital presence, and no doubt a reshaping of the schedule with that many personalities departing.

Changes to content must “go further, faster…and as always, must be efficient and nimble,” Skipper writes, meaning “we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent — anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play — necessary to meet those demands."

Sports viewing on Disney's networks is down about 4% this year, says Pivotal's Brian Wieser.