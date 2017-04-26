Home Capital Group plunges 50% in Toronto as deposits dive

The Canadian lender's Home Trust unit has an agreement in principal (hoped to be finalized by day's end) with an unnamed institutional investor for a $2B line of credit secured by mortgages. The cost: A $100M fee to tap the line and 10% interest on outstanding balances.

The line of credit is hoped to "mitigate" a sharp drop in Home Trust's high-interest savings account balances - they fell by $591M to $1.4B in the week ended April 24. Further outflows are expected, says the lender.

Home Capital trades here under OTC:HMCBF.