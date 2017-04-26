Chipotle bid up to 52-week high

Chipotle (CMG +3.3% ) trades higher as investors see more daylight than gloom after factoring in the company's sales report and disclosure of a data breach.

RBC Capital lowers its rating on the restaurant chain to Market Perform from Outperform on concerns about the two-year comparable sales trend (pre-food contamination issue).

SunTrust sees more upside from current levels, maintaining a Buy rating on Chipotle and lifting its price target to $550. Costs from the data breach are seen as a drop in the bucket.

Bernstein thinks that Chipotle's comparable sales momentum is ahead of consensus estimates, setting it up for a Q2 beat. The firm thinks the $10 EPS stretch goal isn't likely to be hit, but sees room for meaningful margin improvement. The restaurant stock is rated at Outperform and assigned a price target of $564.

Buckingham Research: "Despite a possible data breach, we came away with increased confidence that the story is playing out as anticipated in our initiation-of-coverage report last June."

On the Chipotle conference call (transcript), CEO Steve Ells disclosed that two new desserts will be tested this month, one of which is a buñuelos offering.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg

