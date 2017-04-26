Mid-stage data support treatment benefit of Alnylam's patisiran in hATTR amyloidosis; shares ahead 3%

Final results from a 24-month Phase 2 open-label extension study of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY +3.1% ) patisiran in patients with hATTR amyloidosis showed a treatment benefit. The data are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Boston.

26 participants who received patisiran experienced a mean decrease in the modified neuropathy impairment score (mNIS+7) at month 24 which implies that patisiran treatment has the potential to stop or improve the progression of neuropathy in these patients. The post-hoc analysis showed an average improvement in mNIS+7 across the full range of neuropathy severity at baseline.

Top-line data from the Phase 3 APOLLO study should be available later this year.

Shares are up on light volume.