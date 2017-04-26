Central European Media +13.7% on revenue beat, bullish outlook

Central European Media (NASDAQ:CETV) is up 13.7% after its Q1 results featured revenue that beat expectations and marked solid growth despite forex headwinds.

Revenues were up 5% and up 8% in constant currency. While ad revenues were up 4% (8% in constant rates), carriage fees and subscription revenues did better: up 11%, and up 15% at constant rates.

OIBDA was up 29% (up 35% at constant rates) to $22.1M, beating consensus for $19.7M.

Unlevered free cash flow rose 13%.

In its call, the company guided to 2017 OIBDA growth of 13-17% in constant currency and unlevered free cash flow of $105M-$110M.

Earnings call slides

Press Release