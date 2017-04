Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is in rally mode after KeyBanc lifts the retailer to an Overweight rating.

The investment firm assigns a new price target of $22 to Conn's on its view that management is on the right track. The one-year PT represents 48% upside potential for shares, while the longer view from KeyBanc is that a run to $50 to $60 is possible if execution is spot on.