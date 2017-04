In the earnings call this morning, Anthem (ANTM +3.4% ) executives said they "hope to resolve" their dispute with current PBM Express Scripts (ESRX +3.3% ) with the proviso that it still expects $3B in annual savings. The current contract will expire at the end of 2019.

Management says it will provide more clarity on its exposure in the ACA market during its Q2 earnings call, if not sooner, adding that it could raise rates another 20% is subsidies are not funded.

Source: Bloomberg