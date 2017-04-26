AMC to produce exclusive programming for Charter's Spectrum

AMC Networks (AMCX +0.8% ) has set a deal with Charter Communications (CHTR +1.3% ) to produce exclusive original content for the cableco's Spectrum service.

Home of one of TV's biggest hits -- zombie series The Walking Dead -- AMC has moved from that one original production to 10 scripted originals over the past seven years.

Now it will produce programming exclusively for Charter's customers, with funding help from the cableco. The first output from the partnership is expected to appear in 2018.

Charter Spectrum will have an exclusive initial window, while AMC will retain subsequent rights including international distribution.